Cedarhurst Center for the Arts wins grant to preserve Kearney sculptures

Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon announced last month it is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant is an Art Works award to help the arts center conserve three chrome sculptures created by artist John Kearney.

“Our NEA conservation project will restore three of our most cherished outdoor sculptures — Kimball, Bull, and Gorilla,” Rusty Freeman, Cedarhurst's director of visual arts, said in a news release. “Kimball, especially, is a symbol of Cedarhurst and the spirit of the Midwest. We are proud that the NEA recognized the gravity and importance of these works of art for restoration.”

All three Kearney sculptures were purchased by local individuals and donated to Cedarhurst’s Permanent Collection. The sculptures have become iconic landmarks for Mount Vernon. Conservation work is being done by VMD Sculpting in St. Louis.

The award is part of more than $84 million in grants approved by Chairman Mary Anne Carter as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020.

Cedarhurst's Goldman-Kuenz Sculpture Park, where the Kearney sculptures can be seen, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about Cedarhurst, visit Cedarhurst.org.

