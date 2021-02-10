Cedarhurst displays egg-centric art show by Mount Vernon native

The exhibit, featured in Cedarhurst’s Regenhardt Gallery at Shrode Art Center, utilizes a number of different media including paint, egg shells, resin, Isomalt and glue. The exhibit is centered around eggs and showcases pieces such as Davis’ three-piece installation painting “Zygote” and the Warhol-inspired paintings of eggs titled “P(O)P”. Also on display is a sculpture that highlights the shape, color and texture of the egg, called “Yolked: Sunny Side Up,” and a five-tier cake called “Humpty Dumpty” that uses buttercream, fondant and edible ink to capture the tale of the topsy-turvy egg.

On the two evenings of the Edible Exhibition, Davis has devised a menu that he calls “eggcentric,” with each course having a distinctive egg recipe included. The first course features a deviled egg duo, one of Davis’ favorite foods, with smoked salmon and white truffles. The second course is an asparagus soup with a poached egg and accoutrements to elevate the dish further. For the third course, diners have a choice of a red wine braised short rib over egg noodles topped with a fontina fonduta or salmon with a béarnaise sauce and seasonal vegetables. The dessert course offers either a creme brûlée with berry compote or roasted stone fruit with Prosecco sabayon, a frothy, foamy sauce made with alcoholic spirits and egg yolks.