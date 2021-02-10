Cedarhurst displays egg-centric art show by Mount Vernon native

Tai Davis is an artist who wears many hats. An accomplished cellist, a well-known pastry chef and creator of fine, savory dishes, Davis can now add painter and sculptor to his list of accomplishments.
The artist has an exhibit on display at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon through Feb. 14 with a two-night Edible Exhibition event that features a four-course gourmet dinner, gallery talk and classical music performance on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13.
Born in Mount Vernon and later graduating from Mount Vernon Township High School after living in Wisconsin for several years, Davis now resides in St. Louis, where he owns and operates two businesses and an artistic platform, Sacred Geometry. Alchemy Bakery focuses on artisan cakes, macarons, pastries and chocolates. AEther is Davis’ restaurant consultation business that specializes in savory and dessert menu development, kitchen efficiency plans and private dinners.
“First and foremost I am a chef," Davis said. "I have been cooking professionally for close to 15 years now. I am mostly known for my pastry work but also my savory cuisine."
While Davis’ artistic edible creations are his main passion, the Mount Vernon native began his foray into painting and sculpture more than a year ago.
“I have always had an interest in it. I started painting one day and ended up being pretty successful at it and got my first exhibit at Cedarhurst,” Davis said.
The exhibit, featured in Cedarhurst’s Regenhardt Gallery at Shrode Art Center, utilizes a number of different media including paint, egg shells, resin, Isomalt and glue. The exhibit is centered around eggs and showcases pieces such as Davis’ three-piece installation painting “Zygote” and the Warhol-inspired paintings of eggs titled “P(O)P”. Also on display is a sculpture that highlights the shape, color and texture of the egg, called “Yolked: Sunny Side Up,” and a five-tier cake called “Humpty Dumpty” that uses buttercream, fondant and edible ink to capture the tale of the topsy-turvy egg.
“I do a lot of avant-garde cakes. I wanted to have a little bit of fun because it’s a very food-inspired show and I wanted to have a food-inspired piece,” Davis said.
On the two evenings of the Edible Exhibition, Davis has devised a menu that he calls “eggcentric,” with each course having a distinctive egg recipe included. The first course features a deviled egg duo, one of Davis’ favorite foods, with smoked salmon and white truffles. The second course is an asparagus soup with a poached egg and accoutrements to elevate the dish further. For the third course, diners have a choice of a red wine braised short rib over egg noodles topped with a fontina fonduta or salmon with a béarnaise sauce and seasonal vegetables. The dessert course offers either a creme brûlée with berry compote or roasted stone fruit with Prosecco sabayon, a frothy, foamy sauce made with alcoholic spirits and egg yolks.
Throughout the dinner, Davis will make a few interjections to describe the dishes and their egg components. For a multi-centric experience, he will also perform a cello piece before dinner and two pieces afterward. Carrie Gibbs, director of Shrode Art Center, will assist the busy chef and artist with the gallery talk while Davis will add information about how he conceptualized the pieces and his artistic process.
“I’m excited to showcase my skillets in the place that I was born. Art is a new kind of realm to me so to have my first exhibit in the place that I was born is really monumental. It’s awesome,” Davis said.
Tickets for the Cedarhurst event may be found at cedarhurst.org/edible-exhibition.
For information on the artist, visit tai-davis.com.