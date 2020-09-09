Cedarhurst set to host annual Art & Craft Fair this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON — Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is set to host its annual Art & Craft Fair this weekend.

Modifications have been made to allow for social distancing and pandemic precautions, according to a news release. Artist booths will be physically distances, and all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering. Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available at the fair. There is no shuttle service or children's area this year, organizers say.

Craft Fair hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be artists selling glass, jewelry, metal, fiber, wood, photography, two-dimensional art, and more.

General admission each day is $5; children 10 and younger are admitted free.

Food concessions will be available from Smokin' T's BBQ, Home Run Grill, Taco Jo's and Burger Shack. Beer, wine and soda will be for sale at beverage tents.

There will be live music each day, with acts including Teddy LaMaster, Tim Crosby, Kat Caldwell, Angela French, Del Herbert, Scott Qualk and Josh Nelson and Friends.

For more information, call 618-242-1236 or visit cedarhurst.org. Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is at 2600 Richview Road.

