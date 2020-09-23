Explore SIU’s selection of art, music and educational classes, workshops this fall

Learning never need stop

Conference and Scheduling Services also offers two other types of programming for adults who are interested in personal and professional growth.

The Community Listeners program gives adults the opportunity to experience SIU courses. When space is available, they can join in regular online classes and learn along with Saluki students but take no tests, receive no grades or credit hours. The fee is $50.

In addition, SIU offers hundreds of online Continuing Education courses and certifications in a wide array of subjects. All are taught by expert instructors. This fall’s course categories within specific fields include 10 business fundamentals courses, along with professional development options for teachers.

Art for kids, teens, adults and SIU students

The Student Center Craft Shop is offering a series of activities for people of all ages.

There will be virtual after-school youth art programs for children in grades 1-8. All will be held via Zoom.