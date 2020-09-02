Hartley Gallery hosts in-person, virtual art show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — The Hartley Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition in its gallery that can also be viewed online as a virtual gallery experience.

The show features the digital artwork of Mary and Kate Hines. The show opened on Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31. The Hartley Art Gallery is at 100 S. Park Ave. in Herrin. The exhibit is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The virtual exhibit may be viewed online at bit.ly/flowerswomen.

Mary Hines' collection is titled "The Qualities of Women." The artist says in a news release that the digital artworks depict "the emotions of women and the qualities relating to their individual identities." The women depicted are from all walks of life, but aim to show that the life experiences of women are universal, Hines says. Hines is an educator for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kate Hines' collection is titled "Flowers Among Us." The artist says her digital artworks use "form, color and texture ... to convey emotions." Flowers "represent a broad symbol of peace and serenity" to viewers, Hines says in the release. Hines is a graphic designer for both The Gary Learning Institute in Carbondale and Champions for Philanthropy in New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0