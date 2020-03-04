Hartley Gallery in Herrin to host reception for photographer David Brewer
Herrin

Brewer Birds

The Hartley Gallery is hosting a reception to celebrate the exhibition of photographer David Brewer's work. The original date for the reception, first set for February, had to be rescheduled.

The exhibit will include over 125 prints of 52 different species of North American birds, according to a news release from the gallery. Brewer will make a presentation at the reception called "Nature's Journey," which will detail what the photographer has learned about the discipline and science of photography. 

Brewer describes his work as "naturescapes as art."

The reception is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Hartley Art Gallery, at 100 S. Park St. in Herrin. Brewer's speech is set for 3 p.m. The reception is free.

— The Southern

