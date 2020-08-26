Healing power of art: Project Human X brings art to Carbondale community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Project Human X is a modern art center located in the heart of Carbondale in a space discovered while two of its founding members were taking a romantic stroll past The Island.

Marquez Scoggins, with his wife, Cree Sahidah Glanz, noticed the vacant space for rent in the building that shares a triangle shaped block with several unique shops and eateries.

So, with it, the pair created Project Human X along with Joshua Bowens in January 2019. What started with art parties hosted by the three, soon turned into a location for community members of all walks of life to join and express their artistic talents, feelings and experiences.

Scoggins, who began his education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2014, had an abrupt change of plans when his mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After returning home to Belleville to care for her, as an only child faced with such a huge burden, he realized art was a way to manage his stress.

“Something that I found personally to bring me the most piece was the act of painting," Scoggins said. "It’s without a doubt something that has helped me overcome stressful situations."