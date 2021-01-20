Hise Museum on SIC campus in Harrisburg to host photography exhibit

HARRISBURG — The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College will open the Regional Photographer Exhibit Tuesday, Feb. 2. This show will run through Friday, May. 14.

Artists from across the region submitted works to be considered, and 60 pieces will be on display. Subject matter includes portraits, wildlife and nature, among others.

“This show is going to be beautiful with various content,” museum curator Melody Bryant said in a news release. “I am excited for visitors to see this representation of our region through the lenses of these photographers. The photographers have been incredible to work with and I’m grateful for the works that they submitted.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is limiting capacity to no more than 10 visitors in the museum at one time. Due to the possibility of abrupt closures due to the virus, appointments are encouraged. Masks are required in the museum as well as on SIC’s campus and no food or drinks are allowed in the museum.

Hours of operation for the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month, or by appointment.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact 618-252-5400 ext. 2599, email hisemuseum@sic.edu or visit www.sic.edu/hisemuseum.

