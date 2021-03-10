 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LEAA in Marion hosting Southeastern Illinois College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit
0 comments

LEAA in Marion hosting Southeastern Illinois College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drawing "Siblings"

Shown is Southeastern Illinos College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit first place drawing "Siblings" by Mackenzie Gidcumb.

 Provided

The 2021 Southeastern Illinois College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit is on display along with each artist's placement, on the south wall at the Little Egypt Arts Association on the Tower Square in Marion through the end of March.  

In addition, artists at LEAA are exhibiting work in an exhibit entitled Geometrics with items created during the Pandemic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception.

List of students participating are as follows.

Best of Show 

"Jaguar" by Marisol Walle

First Place

"Surrounded" by Trenton Johnson

Second Place 

"Miley 2020" by Payton Lester

Third Place

"Huntington Dog Beach" by Marisol Walle

Mixed Media

First "Flamingo" by Trenton Johnson

Second "Native" by Trenton Johnson

Third "Pretty Boy" by Payton Lester

Drawing

First "Siblings 2021" by Mackenzie Gidcumb

Second "Marilyn" by Trenton Johnson

Third "The Abbey 2020" by Payton Lester

Graphic Design

First "Heart" by Victoria Thai

Second "Difference" by Victoria Thai

Third "Light" by Victoria Thai

Sculpture

"The Whold World" by Bradlee Frailey

Honorable Mention

First "Still Life in Gray" by Mackenzie Gidcumb

Second "Warm Rose" by Marisol Walle

Third "Bowl 2020" by Payton Lester

Fourth "Portrait of a Woman" by Mackenzie Gidcumb

The exhibit is curated by Sara DeNeal of SIC of Harrisburg. Local artists served as judges including Janet Bixler, Bonnie Davis, and Patty Morrison.

Little Egypt Arts Association is a not-for-profit 501-C3 with assistance from the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Cherry"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News