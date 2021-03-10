LEAA in Marion hosting Southeastern Illinois College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit

The 2021 Southeastern Illinois College Intercollegiate Art Exhibit is on display along with each artist's placement, on the south wall at the Little Egypt Arts Association on the Tower Square in Marion through the end of March.
In addition, artists at LEAA are exhibiting work in an exhibit entitled Geometrics with items created during the Pandemic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception.
List of students participating are as follows.
Best of Show
"Jaguar" by Marisol Walle
First Place
"Surrounded" by Trenton Johnson
Second Place
"Miley 2020" by Payton Lester
Third Place
"Huntington Dog Beach" by Marisol Walle
Mixed Media
First "Flamingo" by Trenton Johnson
Second "Native" by Trenton Johnson
Third "Pretty Boy" by Payton Lester
Drawing
First "Siblings 2021" by Mackenzie Gidcumb
Second "Marilyn" by Trenton Johnson
Third "The Abbey 2020" by Payton Lester
Graphic Design
First "Heart" by Victoria Thai
Second "Difference" by Victoria Thai
Third "Light" by Victoria Thai
Sculpture
"The Whold World" by Bradlee Frailey
Honorable Mention
First "Still Life in Gray" by Mackenzie Gidcumb
Second "Warm Rose" by Marisol Walle
Third "Bowl 2020" by Payton Lester
Fourth "Portrait of a Woman" by Mackenzie Gidcumb
The exhibit is curated by Sara DeNeal of SIC of Harrisburg. Local artists served as judges including Janet Bixler, Bonnie Davis, and Patty Morrison.
Little Egypt Arts Association is a not-for-profit 501-C3 with assistance from the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.