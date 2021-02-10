 Skip to main content
Little Egypt Art Association displays 15th annual High School Art Competition
Marion

Best of Show

Best of show pieces for Little Egypt Arts Association High School Competition included "Seeing Tomatoes" by Kennadee Gabby of Marion and "Poloyscapes" by Reid Willliamson, also of Marion.

 Provided

The Little Egypt Arts Association on the Tower Square in Marion is currently displaying its 15th annual High School Art Competition. Art will be on exhibit through Feb. 13 and those wishing to see it need to call 618-998-8530.

Participants came from seven schools including Anna-Jonesboro, Galatia, Goreville, Harrisburg, Marion, Sesser-Valier, and Zeigler-Royalton.

Students with work on display include:

  • Anna-Jonesboro: Blake Mays, Madilyn Hinkle, Libby Smith, Lilly Every, Alexis Nekola and Katie Jo Kirk
  • Galatia: Mariah Fletcher
  • Goreville: Jason Holm
  • Harrisburg: Brityn Mattingly, Lauryn Simerly, Olivia Meyer and Jarome Molton
  • Marion: Kennadee Gabby, Mika Seresbeno, Reid Williamson , Madi Hood, Hope Ziegler, Dani Kinsey, Raini Taylor, Emma Pyatt and Eboni Williamson
  • Sesser-Valier: Brandon Frank, Kelsey Hamm, Landon Hornbostel, Patrice Laur and Chloe Ragland
  • Zeigler-Royalton: Al Webster, Jade McClintoch, Hadleigh Swetz, Jaylinn Sanders and Nicslette Basenberg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception this year. 

Little Egypt Arts Association is a nonprofit that receives assistance from the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

— The Southern

