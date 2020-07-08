Little Egypt Arts Association hosts pandemic-themed exhibit

The Little Egypt Arts Association is holding an exhibit titled "COVID-19: Creativity Still Survives" now through Aug. 14.
According to a news release from LEAA, the exhibit features poems, paintings, collages and quilts, among other art forms. Artists with work featured in the show include Lynn Gross of Goreville, Idella Edwards of Marion, Marie Samuel of Carterville, Janet Bixler of Eldorado and Patty Morrison of Goreville.
Little Egypt Arts Association is at 601 Tower Square Plaza in Marion. For more information, visit littleegyptarts.com or facebook.com/LittleEgyptArtsAssociation.
— The Southern
