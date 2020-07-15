Makanda's Vulture Fest likely canceled; Wander Down Music Festival also off
Makanda

  • Updated
Makanda music 2

Spectators enjoy a concert by the Tim Crosby Trio during Vulture Fest in Makanda in 2019. Organizers said the event is canceled this year due to COVID-19.

 The Southern File Photo

The annual Makanda Vulture Fest, typically held on the Makanda Boardwalk each October, is likely canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

According to the post on the Makanda Boardwalk Events Facebook page, Vulture Fest 2020 is on hold. If there is no COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 — which organizers say they "doubt very highly" there will be — the festival will be canceled. 

Organizers said they aren't able to implement the many virus mitigation measures that would be required to hold the festival safely. 

The post said more information would be shared on the Makanda Boardwalk Events Facebook page at facebook.com/MakandaBoardwalkEvents

The Wander Down Music Festival, which was also set to be held in October in Makanda — at Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature Environmental Center — is canceled for this year due to COVID-19, as well.

Organizers posted on Facebook on Tuesday that "by canceling this year, we believe we are increasing the likelihood that not only WDMF 2021 but other festivals and shows will be back soon, better than ever."

Ticket-holders would be contacted by festival organizers and by Touch of Nature if they had already made lodging reservations with cancellation details.

— The Southern

