New exhibit opens Oct. 7 at the Varsity

Asaturian Exhibit

Horses on an Amish farm in Echo Valley in Jackson County.

CARBONDALE — The works of photographer Suzanne Asaturian will be featured in a new exhibit at the Varsity Theatre in downtown Carbondale. “An Hour in the Day” opens Friday, Oct. 7. The Varsity will host a public reception for the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. on that day. 

Asaturian began her artistic endeavors after 35 years as a teacher in Carbondale. 

“As a retired science teacher, my passion for understanding the natural world is magnified through my lens,” Asaturian said. “Capturing a tiny beetle with a macro lens or a Great White Egret brought closer with a zoom lens ignites joy for the extra time I’m able to spend outside gaining deeper scientific insight.” 

The digital photography exhibit showcases the beauty of the ordinary from hikes, kayak paddles or quiet moments in the artist’s backyard. “Featured are a few of my favorites of God’s creations from early in the morning, throughout the day and into the night,” Asaturian said. 

“An Hour in the Day” will be available for viewing when the Varsity is open for events or by special arrangement. To make appointments, please contact the Varsity at varsitycenter@gmail.com

The Varsity is downtown Carbondale at 418 S. Illinois Ave. For more information go to www.thevarsitycenter.org or www.facebook.com/varsitycenter.

