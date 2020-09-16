New sculpture installed at SIC in Harrisburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Southeastern Illinois College is home to a new sculpture, according to a news release from the school.

Carbondale artist Aldon Addington donated the sculpture, called "Three Portals," to The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College. The 16-foot welded stainless steel sculpture now stands centered in front of the grand windows of the Harry W. Abell Administrative Building on the south side of campus, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to accept this generous and beautiful donation,” Melody Bryant, museum curator and events professional at SIC, said in the release. “It is an outstanding addition to the museum and SIC’s campus as a whole. We are grateful that Aldon thought of us for this particular work.”

Addington said in the release that while his work is abstract, the “Three Portals” suggest the expansive quality of art and of education, making it an ideal work for a college campus.

Addington taught sculpture and 3-D design in the School of Art and Design at Southern Illinois University for 34 years, retiring in 2001 as an emeritus professor.