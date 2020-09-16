New sculpture installed at SIC in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Southeastern Illinois College is home to a new sculpture, according to a news release from the school.
Carbondale artist Aldon Addington donated the sculpture, called "Three Portals," to The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College. The 16-foot welded stainless steel sculpture now stands centered in front of the grand windows of the Harry W. Abell Administrative Building on the south side of campus, according to the news release.
“We are thrilled to accept this generous and beautiful donation,” Melody Bryant, museum curator and events professional at SIC, said in the release. “It is an outstanding addition to the museum and SIC’s campus as a whole. We are grateful that Aldon thought of us for this particular work.”
Addington said in the release that while his work is abstract, the “Three Portals” suggest the expansive quality of art and of education, making it an ideal work for a college campus.
Addington taught sculpture and 3-D design in the School of Art and Design at Southern Illinois University for 34 years, retiring in 2001 as an emeritus professor.
Since his retirement, Addington has continued to pursue his work as a sculptor in his home studio. He installed a 13-foot stainless steel sculpture in 2019 at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph, Missouri. His sculpture is represented in the permanent collections of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the Illinois State Museum, the University of Illinois and Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon. The Grovewood Gallery in Asheville, North Carolina, represents the artist.
The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art opened on the SIC campus last year after a donation from Hise's brothers, who wanted to honor their late sister, a pioneer in art education in Illinois who began her career in Harrisburg Public School. The museum contains three galleries and classrooms and professional work space.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is limiting capacity to no more than 10 visitors at one time, according to the news release. Appointments are encouraged to visit the museum, and face masks are required in the museum as well as on SIC’s campus.
The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month, or by appointment. For more information, contact 618-252-5400 ext. 2599, email hisemuseum@sic.edu or visit sic.edu/hisemuseum.
