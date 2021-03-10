Regional artists awarded for their work at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts

Eight regional artists were recognized for their work at the Opening Reception of the Shrode Fine Art & Craft Competition Exhibition at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon.

Certificate of Merit award recipients were Luca Cruzat of Carbondale, Glenn Moreton of Mount Vernon and Betty Kent New of Mount Vernon. Honorable Mention certificates were presented to Nicholas Burke of McLeansboro and John DenHouter of Edwardsville. The Best of 3 Dimensional Art award went to Janis Steury of Mount Vernon and the Best of 2 Dimensional Art award went to Spencer Meagher of Mount Vernon. Helen Ashraf of Carbondale received the Best of Show award.

This year’s competition received 143 works of art from 56 southern Illinois artists. The Shrode Fine Art & Craft Competition Exhibition, which is open through May 2 at Cedarhurst in Mount Vernon 40 works selected for the exhibition. The 2021 competition and exhibit is sponsored by WSIU Public Broadcasting and Crossroads Community Hospital.

The juried event was open to all artists 18 years of age and older living in Southern Illinois, south of Interstate 70, and was judged by Peter Olson, Assistant Director — Northern Illinois University Art Museum in DeKalb.

Cedarhurst is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 618-242-1236 ext. 249 or visit www.cedarhurst.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0