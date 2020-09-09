 Skip to main content
Scaled-back Shawnee Pottery Trail set for later this month
Scaled-back Shawnee Pottery Trail set for later this month

  Updated
122417-nws-southern-exposure-rs-05.jpg

Steve Grimmer adds wood to the kiln at Alto Clay Works Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Grimmer is one of three potters participating in this year's Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail.

 The Southern File Photo

A scaled-back Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail is set for Sept. 26. and 27.

The event was originally set to take place this past spring, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three potters are participating this year, and all request that visitors wear masks while visiting their studios.

The Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail is a self-guided tour through Jackson and Union counties of potters' studios. The studios are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be pottery for sale at each stop and opportunities to meet the artists.

The potters this year include Dan Johnson, Steve Grimmer and Karen Fiorino. Their works include majolica pieces, porcelain works and wood-fired stoneware. 

For more information and a map, visit potterstrail.wxisite.com/pottery-trail or facebook.com/PotteryTrail.

— The Southern

