HARRISBURG — The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is currently seeking artists to submit works for the upcoming exhibit, “Regional Landmarks and Architecture.”

The deadline for this exhibit is Monday, July 10, with selections being made by July 13. Artists are encouraged to submit up to three entries at sic.edu/HiseMuseumCallForEntries.

This show will run Aug. 6 through Sept. 23, culminating with Jazz Under the Stars that will take place at 7 p.m. in the museum and on the terrace. This event will feature two live jazz bands, hors d’oeuvres, wine tastings, and a cash bar. For more information or to purchase sponsorships or tickets for Jazz Under the Stars, please email a.armstrong@sic.edu or call 618-252-5400 ext. 2104.

Considerations for the “Regional Landmarks and Architecture” exhibit will open to all mediums and subject matters that are related to landmarks and architecture in our region. The region is the 40 counties in the general four-state area where the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers converge, with the Wabash River also being a significant area for Southern Illinois. These counties share similar heritage in “Little Egypt” as well as a rural culture similar to the one around Saline County. For a map and list of counties in this region, please visit sic.edu/hisemuseum.

A printable form may also be found on the website, or you can call 618-252-5400 ext. 2599 to be sent a physical copy of the form. Physical copies of the form must have an example of the works to be considered, and mailed or delivered to Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL, 62946. It can also be emailed to hisemuseum@sic.edu; subject: Regional Landmarks and Architecture.

For the museum’s selection process and criteria or FAQ’s please visit sic.edu/hisemuseum or call 618-252-5400 ext. 2599 for more information.