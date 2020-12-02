SIC students, professors produce 'A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play'

HARRISBURG — A tale often told in the heart of winter, Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" is a timeless and renowned work. The departments of Theatre, Music and Art at Southeastern Illinois College will bring a particular revival to the telling of this tale this December with the production of "Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play."

“This was an entirely new experience for my students and me,” says director Gareth York.

He notes the production has been a learning curve for the cast, but is proud nonetheless.

“They really stepped up and accepted this new experience making the best of an unusual situation. I could not be prouder of the cast or of the production we created together,” York says.

Making the best of an unusual situation is a mantra shared among the collaborators.