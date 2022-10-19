SIU alum a director for SNL

Fans of “Saturday Night Live” may see the work of Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus Tim Wilkime, ’09, who recently directed the season opening episode of SNL. Wilkime currently directs the show’s taped pieces.

Previously, he’s worked on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, “The Late Late Show” with James Corden and “Adam Ruins Everything.” His 2019 short film Milton premiered at SXSW and won the Vimeo Staff Pick Award.

For more about Wilkime, visit his website.

-SIU Media Services