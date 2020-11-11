SIU Holiday Craft Sale to be held virtually this year

CARBONDALE — A popular holiday tradition will still take place at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, albeit in a new and different way in 2020. The Student Center’s 42nd annual Holiday Craft Sale will be virtual and expanded to a three-week event.

For decades, people have flocked to the Student Center the first weekend of December each year to find the latest arts, crafts and more. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sale is going online for 2020. Vendors can sign up until 5 p.m. Nov. 13.

The Student Center’s Craft Shop will host a virtual shopping database featuring an eclectic assortment of work by campus and regional artists and craftspeople. The sale will launch via a link on the Student Center’s homepage, studentcenter.siu.edu, at noon Dec. 1, and it will be in operation through noon Dec. 21.

Stephanie Dukat, Craft Shop coordinator, said the sale is one way SIU can assist small businesses in Southern Illinois.

“Small arts and crafts businesses have been hard hit this year as most arts festivals have been canceled and many galleries that sell their work on a wholesale or consignment basis have been closed or had decreased foot traffic,” she said. “We hope this event helps show off their work.