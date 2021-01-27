SIU’s University Museum to present several exhibitions this spring

Cully’s exhibition, “NOURISHing,” comprises large-scale paintings that investigate the transformation of animals and shifts within humans “from subjective caregiving to objective consumers,” according to his artists’ statement. Cully’s exhibition is also available through May 8 in the museum’s Study Gallery.

“It explores relationships of personal subjectivity and compassion, objective consumer habits and perceptual reifications, as well as the boundaries between empathy and appetite,” Cully wrote.

The museum notes that some of the images in Cully’s exhibition may not be suitable for all audiences and viewer discretion is advised. As with all exhibitions, the artwork represents the viewpoints of its creators, not SIU, the university said in a news release about the exhibition.

Wes Stoerger, curator of exhibits, said Cully’s work was chosen from among a group of artists who responded to the museum’s callout as it planned the 2020-2021 season. Thielen was selected prior to the open call, and he has a “long history of supporting arts in the region,” Stoerger said.

Can be viewed in person and virtually