SIU theater students showcase semester's work with livestream

The 2021 senior class in the Theater Department at Southern Illinois University reached into the depths of their creativity to devise a safe plan to showcase their talents to friends and family for their senior project this year.

The culmination of four years of study for both actors and technicians will be enjoyed by family and friends who have supported the eleven students throughout their careers at SIU — as well as the general public — but in a different format than usual due to the pandemic.

In the Senior Seminar course at SIU, students are required to complete a final project that is usually in the form of a live stage production. Performers normally get the opportunity to display their talents in both spoken dialogue and song and dance, while stage technicians can demonstrate their talents in lighting, prop handling, and sound operation. However, with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the opportunity for a production with a full, live audience was severely diminished.

“Because of coronavirus, we were told we either had to do (the production) in front of just faculty and staff in our department or do a livestream. We wanted to also share it with our friends and family because they’ve been along the ride with us the last four years, as well,” said Michelle Macrito, a student in the senior class.