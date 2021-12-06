Southeastern Illinois College museum looking for regional artists

CARBONDALE — The Hise Museum at Southeastern Illinois College is searching for submissions from area artists for an upcoming exhibition showcasing the best Southern Illinois has to offer.

The “Celebrate Regional Artists” exhibition is set for Jan. 4 through March 3 at the museum on the college campus and is open to all mediums and subject matters.

“We are looking to bring in arts from all across the region to have their works exhibited here,” said museum Curator Melody Bryant. “The main point is that we are looking for art that has something to do with the region.”

Bryant said the exhibition is open to artist from Southern Illinois as well as parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.

“It doesn’t matter if the artist is actually from our region as long as the work depicts things from the area; it has to be tied to the region. So if the artist lived in our region or the artwork is about the region, that’s what we are looking for,” Bryant said.

Artists desiring to be included in the exhibition should complete an application on the college’s website at sic.edu. Bryant said she will accept applications through Friday, Dec. 10. Individual artists may submit up to three works for the exhibition, which will be held in the museum’s main and west galleries.

Bryant explained a committee will review applications, looking for pieces with cultural and social significance as well as ties to the region. She said the museum looks for creativity, quality, and the emotional, cultural and intellectual stimulation provided by the art.

The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art was established at SIC by a gift from William and James Hise in honor of their sister, a Harrisburg teacher and art supervisor. The goal of the museum is to foster appreciation for visual arts through exhibits, programs and partnerships which celebrate the region.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. Information about the regional exhibition is available by calling Bryant at (618) 252-5400, extension 2577.

