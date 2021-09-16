'The Weir' is the Varsity’s first live theatrical production

"A spellbinder that transfixes you … No praise, in fact, is too high.” – The (U.K.) Guardian

CARBONDALE – The Varsity is producing its first theatrical presentation with an award-winning Irish drama. “The Weir” will be presented at the downtown Carbondale venue Oct. 1, 2 and 3. Local musician Mickey Soltys will be performing Irish music in the hour before the show from 6 to 7 p.m. on opening night.

“The Weir” was a winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 1997. Playwright Conor McPherson is an Irish playwright, screenwriter and director of stage and film. He has won numerous awards, as have many of his plays. His latest acclaimed work, “Girl from the North Country,” opened on Broadway to critical acclaim and features the music of Bob Dylan.

Kevin Purcell of Cobden is directing. Actors in the production are some of the best in the region, and each has appeared in numerous productions in Carbondale and beyond. They are Kim Curlee, Sarah Dubach, Eric Billingsley, Dan Hill and Derek Olsen.

The setting for “The Weir” is a rural Irish pub, where three local men are enjoying good beer and company. Their normal routine is shaken up when their friend, Finbar, enters and introduces them to Valerie, an attractive woman from Dublin who has just moved into an old haunted house in the town. As the night – and the amount of liquor – progresses, each man tells a tale of ghostly happenings in the town. Examining chances of missed opportunity and the loneliness that results in it, “The Weir” is a haunting play with its roots in Irish folklore.

Notes: The play is not suitable for children. To help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, all patrons will be required to wear a mask.

“The Weir” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Tickets are $12 for adults or $6 for students with ID. Tickets are available in advance online at www.thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. They aren’t available in advance at the venue but can be purchased one hour before each performance time, when doors and the Varsity Bar open.

The Varsity is downtown Carbondale at 418 S. Illinois Ave. For more information, go to www.thevarsitycenter.org.

