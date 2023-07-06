CARBONDALE — The generational classic tale of unconditional love and a department store teddy bear who yearns to be taken home by a child comes to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Christian H. Moe Laboratory Theater next week.

The stage adaptation of children’s author Don Freeman’s classic “Corduroy” is sure to delight young audiences 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 12 through 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The Moe Theater is in the Communications Building, Room 1045. The production is part of the 2023 McLeod Summer Playhouse (MSP) series and is aimed at children ages preschool and older.

Angela C. Shultz, MSP’s artistic director and an assistant professor of practice in the School of Music, saw the stage adaptation of “Corduroy” a few years ago and was “immediately struck by its humor and impact on audiences.” Freeman’s 1968 book was important historically since it was “one of the most prominent children's books to feature a young, Black female protagonist,” she said.

Corduroy-Lisa“Staging ‘Corduroy’ expands on that reach by allowing children to see themselves on stage, particularly those of diverse backgrounds. At its core, Corduroy speaks to acceptance of others where they are, not as who we hope for them to be. It's a beautiful story of unconditional love — between young Lisa and the teddy bear Corduroy, but also Lisa and her mother.”

Shultz noted that the play is also “madcap; like viewing a cartoon on stage.”

“Kids will have a blast watching, and their caregivers will laugh and appreciate the deeper meaning,” she said.

Kesiena Obue, a master’s graduate student in theater, is the production’s director. The 90-minute children’s story of a bear “who goes on a wild, delightful but destructive adventure around the department store in search of his missing button” is for all ages, she said.

“The cast of six will entertain, educate and inspire young audiences from age 3 and up with a story of love, acceptance, friendship, perseverance and kindness,” she said.

Several SIU students are among the performers

Lyndsey Bergman, senior, theater, as the night watchman.

Elizabeth Cutherell, who goes by the professional name, “Bizi,” sophomore, musical theater, as a clown.

Xiana Jones, senior, musical theater, as the child, Lisa.

Van Leonard, sophomore, musical theater, as Corduroy.

In addition, professional actors in the production are Carter Reed, a 2022 SIU alumnus as a clown, and Chicago-based actress Jasmine Robertson, as Lisa’s mother.

H.D. Motyl, director of the School of Theater and Dance, noted the importance of gearing a theatrical production to a younger audience.

“It’s exciting to have a much younger audience to see live theater, too,” he said. “Who knows? Maybe some of those students will be inspired to begin working in theater!”

Get tickets

For more information about the performance, visit the MSP website. Single performance tickets for “Corduroy” are available for all shows except the July 12 performance, which is sold out. Tickets can be purchased by phone (618-453-6000), in person at the McLeod Theater or Banterra Center box offices, or online. McLeod Theater box office hours are from 12:30-4 p.m. through July 14. Banterra Center ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.