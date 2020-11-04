'[Un]Masked' SIU University Museum exhibit displays work of playwright, puppeteer

On display in the Southern Illinois University Museum until Dec. 12 is Lavinia Roberts' exhibition [Un]Masked, a thrilling display of the works created by the installation artist, puppet designer and playwright over the last decade.

Originally from Kansas, Roberts studied at New York University and lived in New York City for over seven years, studying under Ralph Lee, an esteemed mask and puppetry artist.

Currently a second year Master of Fine Arts playwright candidate in the theater department at Southern Illinois University, Roberts’ collection of works range from gilded masks based on characters from Greek mythology, black skulls, depictions of wolves and rabbits, as well as papier-mâché Trash Creature creations using repurposed plastic, toothbrushes and other recycled materials.

The gold masks in the [Un]Masked exhibition are all from Roberts’ play “The Twine,” which she wrote and then directed during its run in New York. The play explores the nature of memory and the subconscious mind. A female protagonist is on a journey through a labyrinth and is accompanied by a silent figure holding a ball of twine. All of the characters, who donned the gold masks, explore the nature of love using ideas from Greek mythology.