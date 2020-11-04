'[Un]Masked' SIU University Museum exhibit displays work of playwright, puppeteer

On display in the Southern Illinois University Museum until Dec. 12 is Lavinia Roberts' exhibition [Un]Masked, a thrilling display of the works created by the installation artist, puppet designer and playwright over the last decade.
Originally from Kansas, Roberts studied at New York University and lived in New York City for over seven years, studying under Ralph Lee, an esteemed mask and puppetry artist.
Currently a second year Master of Fine Arts playwright candidate in the theater department at Southern Illinois University, Roberts’ collection of works range from gilded masks based on characters from Greek mythology, black skulls, depictions of wolves and rabbits, as well as papier-mâché Trash Creature creations using repurposed plastic, toothbrushes and other recycled materials.
The gold masks in the [Un]Masked exhibition are all from Roberts’ play “The Twine,” which she wrote and then directed during its run in New York. The play explores the nature of memory and the subconscious mind. A female protagonist is on a journey through a labyrinth and is accompanied by a silent figure holding a ball of twine. All of the characters, who donned the gold masks, explore the nature of love using ideas from Greek mythology.
Other masks in the exhibition are from Roberts’ play “Eaten Voices,” about a young girl’s journey through her unconscious and conscious mind. An ensemble of nature themes, animals and trees are included in this portion of the exhibit which played an integral part in the production, along with dance and music.
The entire collection is astounding in the range of emotions displayed on the sculpted face coverings and props, from jovial and thoughtful to sinister and haunting. The creative process Roberts employs begins with a plaster cast of her own face, which she covers with plasticine to sculpt the mask. Papier-mâché is placed on top of the plasticine shape, sometimes with the incorporation of muslin or cloth to strengthen the structure, and is finished with paint and sometimes decor.
“Actors are very fond of breathing and seeing. You want them to be able to practice their art form. You want the mask to be an extension of them and be comfortable so you’re thinking about the ergonomics when you’re building them, too,” Roberts said.
Roberts says that masks are used as a tool to express a character or embody a different way of being and that they serve another purpose right now in our community, as a safeguard against widespread illness.
“I wear a mask to take care of others and protect the folks I love, caring for my community. Masks have become a part of our everyday lives,” Roberts said.
