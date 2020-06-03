Union County Museum set to reopen Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Union County Museum and the Museum’s Shop will reopen at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, according to a news release.

Regular hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Friday afternoons by chance. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when they come to the museum and shop.

The museum has two special exhibits on display.

The first is on the Producer’s Dairy of Anna. The dairy was a longtime business operated by the Brown family. The other is on the life of Mary Logan. Mrs. Logan was the wife of John A. Logan of Murphysboro. He was a pivotal figure in the Civil War, an Illinois politician, and ran for vice president in 1884. Mrs. Logan was instrumental in promoting her husband’s career and legacy. She had an active career in her own right, and the exhibit is an homage to her life, according to the news release from the museum.

The museum is offering two new publications. The historical society has reprinted “Around Town with Jane Brown: A Street Guide to Historic Anna, Illinois.” The booklet was originally published in 2004 and has a variety of photos. The other book is “Stained with Blood and Tears: Lynchings, Murder and Mob Violence in Cairo, Illinois 1909-1910” by John A. Beadles.

The museum is located at 118 S. Appleknocker in downtown Cobden.

