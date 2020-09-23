Union Street Arts launches in Marion as 'creative outlet' in midst of pandemic

Union Street Arts boasts a diverse collection of members and is always looking for new people to represent every type of talent, O'Neill said.

“Part of our mission is radical inclusion and we want more people to be a part of what we’re doing and be able to self-express and create an industry for artists. We’re constantly looking to grow and get more diversity of ideas and perspectives,” O’Neill said.

Union Street Arts just completed the Paradise Alley Mural Project mural in Marion. The mural, which was designed by local artist Shawn Vincelette, and painted by Vincelette, O’Neill and Josh Benson, spans the entire wall of the building near Marion Cultural and Civic Center. With ladders and lifts and spotlights at night, the crew completed the magnificent work of art over the span of five days in an effort to beautify the downtown area with local design.