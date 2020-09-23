Union Street Arts launches in Marion as 'creative outlet' in midst of pandemic

Luke O’Neill of Marion formed Union Street Arts in May 2020 as a way to showcase local talent and provide a place for artists of all kinds to find opportunities to express their respective crafts.
The arts organization continues to provide entertainment to lovers of music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also gives performers an outlet to showcase their talents to a wider audience.
At a time when bars, wineries and other venues were completely shut down, Union Street Arts focused on providing virtual entertainment to the community. Virtual events in May and June featured several local musicians, a presentation from local business Deliciously Ordinary on creating a floral mandala, a landscape consultant, a virtual drag show, and a mixology masterclass. O’Neill was responsible for bringing these artists to his studio, filming their performances, and making the sessions available to the public.
“Union Street Arts got started back in May. Myself and a group of different artists throughout the community got together and tried to do something. There were no gigs for musicians, everything was shut down and there was no creative outlet,” shared O’Neill.
O'Neill has a degree in photography and cinema from Southern Illinois University and travels across the globe capturing award-winning images. He currently works on project management and development with the group of artists that make up Union Street Arts. Union Street Arts promotes theater camps, recipes with locally sourced ingredients, discussions of race and gender equality, and focuses on helping local artists get more exposure to the populace for both increased revenue and notoriety.
Union Street Arts boasts a diverse collection of members and is always looking for new people to represent every type of talent, O'Neill said.
“Part of our mission is radical inclusion and we want more people to be a part of what we’re doing and be able to self-express and create an industry for artists. We’re constantly looking to grow and get more diversity of ideas and perspectives,” O’Neill said.
Union Street Arts just completed the Paradise Alley Mural Project mural in Marion. The mural, which was designed by local artist Shawn Vincelette, and painted by Vincelette, O’Neill and Josh Benson, spans the entire wall of the building near Marion Cultural and Civic Center. With ladders and lifts and spotlights at night, the crew completed the magnificent work of art over the span of five days in an effort to beautify the downtown area with local design.
The organization is currently working on promotion for An Evening in the Garden, which will take place at Mandala Gardens in Marion at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. O’Neill and his team have been handling publicity for the event, booking bands and different artists to perform at the outdoor event. Union Street Arts has created videography and photography prior to the event as well as promotion of featured local food trucks India Delight and Caribbean Hut, live painting by Lindsey Nelson, and Ivas John Unplugged — all of whom will be featured at Mandala Gardens that evening.
For more information, visit facebook.com/unionstreetarts.
