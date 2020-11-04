University Museum hosts SIU alum’s political, editorial work in retrospective exhibition

“I knew nothing of SIU and even less of Carbondale and Southern Illinois. What I found was an environment that challenged me as a student and a person,” he said. “I also found an art school that fostered independent thought and experimentation allowing me to find a natural fit among several disciplines — a place where I could use my creativity to find solutions to personal and academic challenges and growth.”

As for what Atseff hopes his audience might take from the exhibit, he said “the power of art is in the response.”

“Whatever someone takes away is not my business,” he continued. “They should look at the work and see if they discover something that is evocative of their own experience or if its ‘new reality’ provokes them to think. If there is nothing, then they should move on. I don’t see it to be my job to make them think like me. Just think.”

Can be viewed in person and virtually

Admission to the museum is free, and it is open to the public. The museum, art galleries and both halls are open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. Public metered parking is available across from the Student Center and beside Woody Hall.