Varsity to present 'A Child's Christmas in Wales' virtually

CARBONDALE — The Varsity will present a recording of Kevin Purcell's performance of the story "A Child's Christmas in Wales," which has been an annual Christmas tradition at The Varsity since 2016.
The performance lasts about 45 minutes. The first airing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 20, and the video will be available for viewing throughout the day and evening until midnight at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter.
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” was written by Welshman Dylan Thomas, who is lauded as one of the greatest of the 20th-century poets. The story is a personal, nostalgic and often comical recollection of past Christmases, evoking memories at every turn, the warmth of a family gathering — including odd relatives, the loveliness of a mistletoe-decked home, cats by the fire and the mischief of children left to their own devices.
Actor and director Kevin Purcell of Cobden performs the story. Purcell, a native of Chicago and Southern Illinois University graduate, has been performing "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" every holiday season since 1977. He began memorizing the short story, word by word, as a senior in high school. Kevin has worked professionally in Seattle, and toured his other solo shows in the pacific northwest and Illinois. He has also directed and acted in shows in Springfield and Carbondale.
Local a capella trio The Free Range Chicks — Pat York, Molly Beckley and Ruth An Levinson — perform the opening act with favorite Christmas songs.
The recording includes a nine-piece wind ensemble and chorus singers directed by SIU School of Music's professor emeritus, Mike Hanes, with original music composed by Tim Schirmer.
Hanes has been conducting and teaching music in Carbondale for more than 50 years. He is director of bands emeritus at SIU, teaching in the School of Music for 38 years before retiring in 2005. Schirmer is a native of East St. Louis and composed extensively for the theater, including six musicals, underscores for more than 50 plays, and incidental music for more than 30 productions by the Tony-nominated American Players Theatre.
The instrumental ensemble includes Tammy Kirk, flute/piccolo; Tom Lee, clarinet; Nathan Balester, clarinet/bass clarinet, Brian Wagner, trumpet; David Cox, French horn; Jacob Gorecki, piano; Ryan Martini, string bass; Paul Intravaia, percussion; and Joel Caskey, percussion. Members of the chorus include Pat York, Melissa McCamish Olsen, Becky Shaffer, Kelli Jo Calvert, Kathy Neely, Chris Powers and John Lipe.
Donations benefiting the Varsity will be accepted. Anyone donating $20 or more will receive a gift of the music CD from the show. Donations can be made at thevarsitycenter.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!