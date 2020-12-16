Varsity to present 'A Child's Christmas in Wales' virtually

CARBONDALE — The Varsity will present a recording of Kevin Purcell's performance of the story "A Child's Christmas in Wales," which has been an annual Christmas tradition at The Varsity since 2016.

The performance lasts about 45 minutes. The first airing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 20, and the video will be available for viewing throughout the day and evening until midnight at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter.

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” was written by Welshman Dylan Thomas, who is lauded as one of the greatest of the 20th-century poets. The story is a personal, nostalgic and often comical recollection of past Christmases, evoking memories at every turn, the warmth of a family gathering — including odd relatives, the loveliness of a mistletoe-decked home, cats by the fire and the mischief of children left to their own devices.

Actor and director Kevin Purcell of Cobden performs the story. Purcell, a native of Chicago and Southern Illinois University graduate, has been performing "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" every holiday season since 1977. He began memorizing the short story, word by word, as a senior in high school. Kevin has worked professionally in Seattle, and toured his other solo shows in the pacific northwest and Illinois. He has also directed and acted in shows in Springfield and Carbondale.