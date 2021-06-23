As the Olympics approach, enjoy the 7 best sports documentaries ever made

Increasingly, sports have become a vehicle for other stories, bringing issues such as gender identity, racism, classism and sexual abuse (last year's "Athlete A" largely focused on Little Canada gymnast Maggie Nichols) to fans who may not have engaged with those issues without the sports connection.

These days, when athletes such as Naomi Osaka speak out about mental health and even the NFL is belatedly admitting its racism, sports pages are no longer about sports. Or, at least, not entirely about sports. And neither are these outstanding sports-themed documentaries.

———

"Hoop Dreams" (1994)

Simply put, it's a masterpiece. Steve James' account of four years in the life of two Chicago high school basketball players gives you the surprises and heartbreaks a doc can provide only if a filmmaker has intimate access to his subjects. James and his crew seem to have been there for every triumph and setback for William Gates and Arthur Agee in a movie that's as much about equity, poverty and love as it is hoops. Except for an annoying but brief appearance by sportscaster Dick Vitale, every minute of its three hours is perfect.

———

"The Heart of the Game" (2005)