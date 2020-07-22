New podcast series dramatizes Charlie Birger story

“Thank you for your courage, Denzil Holles. Without you I never would have known how to say that name for the like two times in the course of the entire book it appears,” Ballard laughs.

He and his classmates also had to come up with a system for organization and communication “on the fly” since they couldn’t see each other. While “there were growing pains, I’d say we got pretty good.”

It’s often said that necessity is the mother of invention, and that certainly proved true regarding recording for the project. One student initially tried recording at her kitchen table, but, unhappy with the sound quality, she pulled a couple of chairs together, threw a blanket over them and crawled inside her blanket fort to remake her recording.

The experiment worked, and soon the other students were creating their own versions of the sound pod. It seemed only natural to select Blanket Fort Radio Theater as the moniker for the podcasts.

Ballard did a lot of experimenting with his blanket fort and admits “I did kind of rue the day she discovered blanket forts at times, as it could get very hot under that thing. After a long recording session I would come out of my room drenched with sweat, as if I was the one getting into gunfights with Klan members, not Charlie Birger.”