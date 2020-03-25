Time at home offers opportunities to catch up on the classics

The movies that touch him the most are those he saw in a theater with people he loved the most, Metz said, remembering when his father, who died two decades ago, took him in 1982 to see “Blade Runner” on opening night. There were few spectators in attendance.

“It was only a decade later that people began to notice how important that film really was. At the time, people wanted Han Solo. Harrison Ford gave them Sam Spade,” Metz said.

‘Don’t be a badger. Be a person.’

When sitting back to be enveloped by a book or film, it’s important to take the time seriously, Benedict said.

“Don’t cram a little narrative into a short time in between periods of work,” he said. “Our ability to imagine ourselves in circumstances other than our own is one of the things — the relatively few things — that separates us from other sorts of creatures. A badger can dig its hole all day, and we admire it for its industry; but in the end, it’s a badger and can’t enjoy and find revelation in the stories of other badgers. Don’t be a badger. Be a person.”

Benedict emphasized the importance of fully employing empathy and imagination.