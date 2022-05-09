Daniel Knox's Mother's Day Tribute to a 'Girl from Carbondale'

The critically acclaimed Illinois native, singer/songwriter Daniel Knox is known for curating musical scores to accompany live theatre and film works by David Lynch, a widely-reviewed catalogue of original recordings. He has spent the last two decades touring across the US to London, Vienna, Berlin, Lisbon, Tartu, the Netherlands, Demark, and the Baltics, performing and composing musical paintings from deep within an emotional heart. He recently made a brief return from his current home base in Portugal to play a Chicago club gig and direct David Lynch; A Complete Retrospective, the Return, an immersive experience of Lynch’s world in film.

Knox’s January 2021 studio album release, Won’t You Take Me With You, is a “Wizard of Oz“-inspired, cinematic voyage featuring the bittersweet, emotional mosaic “The Girl from Carbondale.” In it, Knox longs to understand the image pictures connected to the early life of his mother, Amy Webb Jackson, who grew up in the Southern Illinois community. Her nursery rhyme voice inhabits his childhood recollections. Knox, now 42, remembers his grandparents’ house in Carbondale as a place where he imagined who his mother might have been as a child. “The song exists in that plane of understanding and misunderstanding between child and parent. It’s an interesting contradiction, where you have an ethereal impression that is all based on preconceptions,” Daniel said.

The intelligent hues of Knox’s gentle midwestern DNA helped form an artistic conception of his mom, the daughter of Joyce and the late Howard Webb, who was an American Literature professor at SIUC, and subsequently chaired the SIU English Department from 1968 to 1972. Dr. Webb served in academic affairs posts for the entire SIU system through the 1990’s, and had a brief, post-retirement tenure as interim director for the SI University Press. Amy remembers attending the University lab school and playing in the open greenspace of a cemetery that bounded her neighborhood. She is still haunted by the shattering sadness following the tragic death of her older brother Howie, who was struck by a car in his early 20’s and is buried in that neighborhood cemetery.

After attending college in St Louis and returning to SIUC to complete a BA in Philosophy in 1977, Amy married and moved to Springfield, where Daniel and his older sister Megan were raised. Becoming a single mom during Daniel’s elementary school years worked to create the sensitive mother-son life bond that is woven through “Girl from Carbondale.” Daniel’s sister, Megan Moore, now an attorney in Springfield, would grow up to carry on the family legacy as a 1998 cum laude graduate of the SIUC English Department.

Family legend has it that Amy’s grandfather, Ted Cooper, had a beautiful singing voice and learned to play piano by ear as a child. Raised in St Charles, Missouri in the early 1900’s, he would be trotted out in Sunday best, to entertain for ladies’ teas at an early age. No coincidence then, that his great grandson, Daniel is also self-taught and doesn’t read music, and may not have been aware how family ties and his early upbringing would lead him to the life of a touring troubadour. “When I grew up, we didn’t have a formal musical tradition. We would sing at times like when we were alone in the car. So, it felt private, almost sacred and special,” Daniel remembers.

The 1990’s found the quirky, creative, Knox, dabbling with film-making in his native Springfield, Illinois, where he filmed his first music video, “Capitol” by splicing scenes shot in Springfield’s capitol complex, in his early teens. With a keen eye for photography and love of dramatic landscape, Knox’s storytelling was infused with artful creations and picture imagery, according to his mom.

In his early 20’s when he was attending Chicago’s Columbia College, Knox would wander into vacant hotel ballrooms which were often outfitted with a grand piano, and envision a personal sound stage to practice composing by ear. “I would sneak through the lobby after hours and play the piano as if I knew how. A lack of discouragement felt like encouragement.” In those quiet hours spent alone, teaching himself to play, Knox discovered how to create music in a way that felt like painting a canvas.

According to Amy, it was a surprise to learn of Daniel’s interest and talent for music as a profession, which would not blossom until early adulthood. As she recalls, she and her husband Mike Jackson, were driving with Daniel in Chicago, when he announced, “I want you to hear something.” From the backseat of the car, Daniel displayed an a acapella sample of his newfound skill and talent for musical performance, an evolution weaving memory threads of his early life in the Prairie State through a deeply soulful ballad

The next few formative years working as a projectionist at Chicago’s famed Music Box Theatre opened the creative channel for Knox. In 2007, he was selected to perform an original composition accompanying famed director David Lynch, at the famed Chicago movie house’s screening of his film, “Inland Empire.” That exposure would be a catalyst to a concert gig where he performed with Rufus Wainwright, a residency at the New York Watermill Center, a collegial relationship with Lynch art director, David Coulter and ongoing collaboration with Jarvis Cocker, who sings backup on Knox’s 2019 album, Chasescene.

Fast forward, Knox has traveled the world as a singer/composer, and in December 2021 headed to the former Soviet Republic of Georgia to write and direct a score for theatre. The production closed to a COVID outbreak among the cast earlier this year and for just a few weeks. Released pre-pandemic, his 2019 tribute album, You Are My Friend: The Songs of Mr. Rogers, became a discovery of compassionate balm for listeners facing the isolation of COVID fear. Reflecting on his earliest years, his mom recalls, “It’s interesting. As a very young child, Daniel was always glued to Mr. Rogers on TV. He would actually start to cry when the show was over.”

Reviewer Kareem Al-Mazza in NYU’s @dogdoorcultural described Knox’s deep, bass howl and echoing piano sounds, that seem to beacon listeners from a place “beyond the here and now.” Knox’s colorful, ominous musings transport listeners on a new-aged, Bob Dylan-style journey to “the gone old days,” employing musical tools from lighthearted kazoos to weeping cellos and searing notes from a handsaw. Listeners come away feeling they have been transported beyond the realm of innate visual music, seeped in rich brutal beauty, not unlike a David Lynch cinematic subconscious mind trip to the phantom unknown.

He has recently released 2021 studio album Won’t You Take Me With You, with its “Wizard of Oz,” inspiration, following his earlier Chasescene, a construction of love, loss and tragic characters who travel from the comical to the macabre. “I think of my songs in abstract as scenes in a film.”

The thread of Knox’s multi-work catalogue is woven through an unlikely pattern from his focus on the music of across the spectrum from Al Jolson, to Judy Garland and Maurice Chevalier, Star Trek audiobooks and the music of Madonna. Influenced as much by the surrealist, haunting Tarrantino wind of David Lynch in album Half Heart: Songs From Twin Peaks, as his neighborhood appreciation for the late Fred Rogers’ friendly spirit, Knox sees Rogers and Lynch living in the world of imagination, at a social crossroads, both offering their own brand of inspired encouragement. Exploring the simple humanity in the genesis of Daniel Knox sheds a light into the universal theatre of life, a shrine where we can all freely retreat to face what Rogers has called the “Mad Scary World” of our inner realm, with less fear, more melody and compassion.

Won't You Take Me with You was met with "universal acclaim" in reviews from critics.

“Writing for Beats Per Minute, Rob Hakimian stated: "Such is the elegance and detail of Knox’s songwriting and voice – not to mention the exquisite instrumentation – that one can't help but get swept up in it and extrapolate from it.” Reflective Impressive somber moods. Reviewers have called the layered smooth baritone storytelling of Daniel Knox, sometimes somber and emotive as a Shakespearean tragedy, yet intensely sensitive and humanly honest. But Knox has said he prefers to give listeners the openness and freedom to decide for themselves how to interpret his lyrical revelations, often illuminated by exquisite gifts of accompaniment on piano, strings and timpani.

Chicago’s 750 seat, iconic Music Box Theatre was the setting for the April 7-14, David Lynch film tribute festival, programmed by Daniel Knox, who delivered cult fans a contextual introduction to each of Lynch’s 25 movies. Celebrities including Charlotte Stewart who starred in horror film Eraser Head, Richard Green who played The Magician in Mulholland Drive and created the documentary I Don’t Know Jack, as well as Duwayne Dunham, editor of Lynch’s Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart joined Knox to offer live, guest commentary from their unique experiences with the legendary surrealist director.

