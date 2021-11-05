Did Nirvana play in Carbondale on July 4, 1989? Radio personality investigates with new podcast

CARBONDALE — The city's cultural heritage is evidenced in many ways, such as the structures on the National Register of Historic Places, the train conductor statue outside the railroad depot and the sidewalk mosaic of inventor and geodesic dome pioneer Buckminster Fuller.

Carbondale also is known for hosting some big names in the world of music, exemplified in Banterra Center and Shryock Auditorium concerts by legendary groups such as the Talking Heads, Muddy Waters, Frank Zappa and many, many others.

But should Carbondale commemorate one band's rumored one-off bar gig on the Strip prior to achieving international fame as mega-stars? Does such an occurrence qualify as part of the city's cultural heritage, or is it just one piece of a bigger picture? And is there even definitive proof that the show took place?

If you ask Will Stephens — local music fan, historian and radio host — the answer to these questions is "yes."

The band in question is Nirvana. In existence for a scant seven years, from 1987 until 1994, the combo defined the genre known as grunge music and to date has sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

'Tidbits of info’

Stephens has worked diligently for months, researching information to substantiate and prove that Nirvana performed in front of about 15 people on July 4, 1989, at 611 S. Illinois Avenue, a soon-to-reopen storefront that formerly was a restaurant and counterculture band venue known as 611 Pizza.

Stephens is presenting his findings in a podcast on WDBX-FM, where he has hosted a blues music program for the past 20 years, and at https://findingnirvana.podbean.com/.

"Growing up in Carbondale in the 1990s, I have a lot of nostalgia and warm feelings for the town," Stephens said. "I'd always been fascinated about the rumor that Nirvana played a bar gig here in 1989, just a few months before they started touring the world and performing giant arena concerts. When you find little tidbits of information connecting them to our town, I think that's a story and it's part of our music history."

Nirvana formed in 1987, a time when American rock music featured "hair metal" bands such as Def Leppard and Motley Crue, musicians with elaborate hair styles who played hard rock or metal songs.

Ten years earlier, youthful music groups like the Clash and the Sex Pistols voiced their rebellious messages in the British punk rock scene.

A decade later, a similar restlessness with the "hair band" genre influenced change in American rock music, which coalesced into a new sound in and around Seattle, Washington. The style eventually became known as alternative rock, of which grunge music was an element.

Characterized by loud and soft passages within the same tune, Nirvana songs addressed topics like relationships, fame, drug addiction and women's rights. Their hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit" consisted of leader Kurt Cobain singing what he himself described as "pieces of poetry and just garbage."

'Rising to prominence'

The band played 48 documented local shows over their first two years and then released the first of three studio albums, "Bleach," in June of 1989. That same month, their record company, Sub Pop, sent the band on its first nationwide tour.

"I interviewed a guy who was the band booking agent for them at the time," Stephens said. "He told me that he'd booked previous bands into 611 Pizza, in Carbondale, and they'd play for $50 and beer. Unfortunately, he didn't specifically remember booking Nirvana to play there on July 4, 1989, as it was so many years ago and it was their first tour."

There also are no local newspaper listings for the appearance, including in both the Southern Illinoisan as well as the Daily Egyptian, which was not in print because of the national holiday.

In his efforts to prove that the performance happened, Stephens said he has interviewed at least eight individuals, including Ron Synovich, a reporter for Radio Free Europe.

"Synovich told me that he was there that night and spoke with Kurt Cobain after the show ended," he said.

Stephens also has eyewitness testimony from Mike Sharp, a former SIU student who worked for Robco Audio in 1989.

Tasked with providing speakers and a small powered mixer to the club, Sharp arrived at 4 p.m. that afternoon.

"I was there when their van pulled into the lot behind 611," Sharp said. "Four guys got out of the van and they exclaimed 'We just drove all the way from Dallas!'"

Stephens said that information jibes with documented Nirvana gigs on July 2, in Fort Worth, Texas, and on July 3, at the Electric Jungle in Dallas. Although the band was known as a trio, the group toured with an additional guitarist, Jason Everman, in 1989.

'Tangible evidence'

Sharp said he set up a powered mixer and two audio speakers with no monitors before leaving to work at a Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert in Paducah.

"When I returned later that night to pick up the gear, Nirvana had already finished playing," Sharp said. "I asked them how the PA worked and they said it started out all right but then got quieter. It turned out that one channel of the mixer had fried."

Sharp provided a photo of the same 8-channel powered mixing board he still has in his possession from 32 years ago, a Yamaha PM-430, which remains in its unrepaired state.

"Before they climbed back into their van, we talked about where they were going for their next gig, which was Gabe's Oasis, in Iowa City," Sharp said. "I'd played shows there before. I remember telling them they'd like it a lot better than an empty room at a pizza place."

Nirvana went on to make two more studio albums and tour extensively throughout North America and Europe over the next four years. But the band broke up when Cobain, who reportedly had a heroin addiction, died by suicide in April of 1994.

"I've gathered enough evidence at this point that I'm 75-percent convinced the show happened," Stephens said. "Based on the testimony of Mike Sharp and Ron Synovitz — two guys who don't know each other — Nirvana was indeed here. I don't know if that proves it beyond a reasonable doubt, but I guess that's up to the listener or the reader."

‘Celebrating the culture’

In addition to the significant music groups that have performed over the years at the Banterra Center and Shryock Auditorium, a handful have played shows at clubs on the Strip such as Hangar 9 and Gatsby's, now known as Traxx.

Some of these bands, according to Robbie Stokes, include Foghat, the Byrds, Spirit, Rare Earth, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, Umphries McGee and Derek St. Holmes, the lead singer of Ted Nugent. But unlike the Nirvana show, all these groups performed after their fame already had been made.

"If we can prove that the Nirvana show happened, I think there ought to be some sort of marker or plaque put there, frankly," Stephens said. "There are a number of major bands that have played the Strip, and I think highlighting or commemorating them in some way would be important to continue celebrating the culture of Carbondale. It signifies that this town is a special place."

It can be argued that only more significant accomplishments merit such recognition, like the Buckminster Fuller sidewalk mosaic near the Gaia House Interfaith Center, plaques designating houses and buildings on the National Register of Historic Places or the railroad conductor statue celebrating the city's bustling railroad activity in the latter half of the 1800s.

Recent random passersby to 611 South Illinois were asked whether they thought the one-time Nirvana performance is worthy of a permanent symbolic remembrance.

"I happen to really like Nirvana," said Iain Marais, a SIU Law student. "If they played here back in 1989, before they got famous, I definitely think that's something we should recognize."

Local boutique owner Alicia Nicole said she's not a fan of Nirvana, "but if the band having played here on the Strip just that one time is important to some people as a memory, I'd say we should be proud of that."

Stephens said Nirvana is "an enormous name and a worldwide brand that has become part of our culture."

"I was at Target the other day and they're selling Nirvana 'onesies' that I bought for my infant sons. I think that's just how Kurt would have wanted it," he said.

'When will it hit the airwaves?'

Stephens is unveiling his podcast results on his radio program, which airs Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. It’s also available now at https://findingnirvana.podbean.com/.

