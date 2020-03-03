Carbondale native's wines to debut in Southern Illinois at Tom's morel dinner

Each year in late spring, Tom’s Place Fine Dining in De Soto holds a morel mushroom celebration centered around the region’s most coveted forest treasure.
At the 19th annual gourmet feast, set to take place on April 29, 2020, Southern Illinois native Jim Striegel will feature all six of his award-winning Red Mare wines. Partnered with renowned winemaker Anne Vawter, Striegel established the Napa Valley winery in 2007 and the success of the business is a testament to both Striegel’s business savvy and his passion for wine.
Growing up on Striegel Road in Carbondale, Striegel began his education in wine-making alongside his father at the age of 8, helping crush grapes and watching his father create the red wine he enjoyed during family dinners and while entertaining friends.
Throughout his early career in marketing, Striegel traveled to Napa Valley, Burgundy and Bordeaux, taking in the intricate details of grape varieties, styles of wine, and geographical characteristics from growers, winemakers, and proprietors throughout these premier wine regions of the world.
A member of Commanderie de Bordeaux in Dallas for more than 40 years, and a keen businessman with a long career in marketing and sales, Striegel enjoys promoting the Red Mare wines he is so passionate about to restaurants and retail locations near his homes in both Dallas and Napa Valley, as well as at fine dining establishments across the country. Red Mare Wines are featured on wine lists in numerous top restaurants in the United States, and the lucky guests of Tom’s Place on April 29 will be in for an extra special evening, enjoying the six Red Mare Wines provided by Striegel, along with an informative introduction of each selection throughout the evening.
The wines featured will include the 2014 cabernet sauvignon, a well-balanced favorite with hints of blackberry, cedar, cocoa and sweet vanilla. Also on the list, Red Mare’s 2016 sauvignon blanc, well-known for its acidity and bright fruit flavors. The 2016 chardonnay, sourced from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, boasts complex earthy characteristics, with darker tones of rich cream and clove spice and a clean finish. Red Mare’s 2015 La Vaquera, Spanish for cowgirl, is sourced from the northern Calistoga American Viticultural Area, and fills one’s senses with a layered combination of dark fruits such as currants and blackberries, with subtle hints of tobacco, tar, and fresh bread. The 2015 Alpha Mare Red, a Napa Valley red wine through and through, offers warm aromas of blackberry pie, flint, and shortbread. And finally, the Alpha Mare White is inspired by the complexity of the white wines of Bordeaux while remaining a Napa Valley wine, with layers of peach, apricot, and both fresh and dried herbs.
Each of the six Red Mare wines will be paired with a course at the 19th annual morel mushroom feast at Tom’s Place, and the food and wine are sure to accentuate one another to the delight of diners. Striegel said he is pleased to introduce his Red Mare wines to Southern Illinoisans at the event and looks forward to an evening spent with family members as well as friends old and new.
More information on Red Mare Wines can be found at redmarewines.com.