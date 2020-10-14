Peachbarn Winery in Alto Pass carries Hedmans' legacy forward

As so many locals and travelers have dreamed of doing while enjoying the rolling hills, food, and libations that the Shawnee wine trail has to offer, Scott and Jenny Schroeder are living the life of Southern Illinois winery owners. After enjoying visits to Southern Illinois for more than 20 years, the pair bought Hedman Vineyards last year and embarked on a new adventure.

Since purchasing the business, buildings and vineyard from Anders and Gerd Hedman, the Schroeders haven’t changed too much of the legacy left behind by the original owners. The biggest change is that the establishment is now known as the Peachbarn Winery & Cafe, instead of Hedman Vineyards. The new owners are proud to carry on the tradition of delicious Swedish food and delectable wines in a serene atmosphere.

Each weekend at the Peachbarn, live, outdoor music is featured at the winery on some Friday evenings, as well as most Saturday and Sunday afternoons. While taking in the rolling hills of Alto Pass and the fall colors, patrons can enjoy wine and comestibles on the spacious outdoor deck and pavilion or on a blanket in the lawn.