Rend Lake College's annual culinary showcase features flavors from across the Atlantic

A rich cornucopia of flavors from across the Atlantic Ocean is coming to Rend Lake College in Ina this spring, and now is the time to reserve a spot at the dinner table.

RLC’s annual Warrior Showcase will feature continental cuisine this year with a theme of “Bold flavors from across the Atlantic.” Traditional dishes from at least three major European countries highlight this year’s menu.

What’s on the menu? The appetizers include lamb souvlaki, pollo empanada and Mediterranean hummus. Soup and salad options are Italian pumpkin puree, soup du jour, oven-roasted butternut squash salad, and Greek horiatiki salad. Entrees include chicken piccata, stuffed swordfish steak, pasta carbonara, beer-braised lamb shanks and Spanish pernil. Desserts will also be available as well as weekly specials to go along with the regular menu.

Tickets go on sale March 2. They cost $25 per person and must be paid for at the time of reservation. Guests can make reservations for up to six people in advance of the day they wish to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Community and Corporate Education at 618-437-5321 Ext. 1714 or lossc@rlc.edu.

The showcase will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays between March 19 and May 8. The showcase will not be held on April 10, April 23 or April 24.