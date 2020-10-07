Scratch Brewery's Oktoberfest happening each Saturday in October this year

Scratch Brewing Co.’s annual Oktoberfest celebration is in full swing at the Ava brewery, which has an ideal setting for outdoor fall festivities.

The event has changed a bit this year as the brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest every Saturday in the month of October rather than just over one weekend, as it had done in previous years. The event presents four specially brewed beers each Saturday in traditional German gravity casks. For this Saturday, Oct. 10, the brewers have not yet decided on all four varieties, but the Keller Bier, an unfiltered Franconian style lager, will be one of the cask selections as it features Munich malt, and is an Oktoberfest mainstay.

As in past years, Scratch Brewing will offer handmade steins from local artists for sale, too. Southern Illinois ceramicists Rob Lorenz and Stephanie Dukat have created unique styles for this year’s steins and offer something for lovers of simple design as well as fans of more ornate pieces of functional pottery. Scratch will take a dollar off the price of each beer purchased for patrons who purchase a stein or use a stein purchased in previous years. Although the Oktoberfest cask beers are only sold on Saturdays in October, the steins can be purchased during any normal business hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}