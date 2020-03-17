Shawnee Wine Trail wineries adjust to bar/restaurant closure mandate

At the end of the day Monday, all bars and restaurants in the state closed to the public through March 30. While patrons can't go inside, many places are offering curbside pickup services.
The member wineries of Southern Illinois' Shawnee Wine Trails won't have any tasting rooms open, but some are operating pickup service. Here's where each winery stands, according to a Tuesday news release from the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail:
- Alto Vineyards: Open for curb/patio service; selling to-go wines from the back patio window; if guests call ahead, deliveries may be made to the car; open regular hours
- Pomona Winery: Closed
- Owl Creek Vineyard: Closed
- Von Jakob Vineyard: No information available yet
- Peachbarn Winery & Cafe: Offering curbside pickup for wine only via arrangement by phone, email or Facebook. Call 618-893-4923 or visit facebook.com/PeachbarnWinery
- Blue Sky Vineyard: Curbside pickup for wine only if staff is available, hours vary. Call 618-995-9463
- StarView Vineyards: Porch-side pickup during regular business hours. Please call ahead for wine: 618-893-9463
- Kite Hill Vineyards: Outside pickup; please call ahead to make arrangements: 618-684-5072
- Feather Hills Vineyard: Curbside service for advance orders only. Contact via Facebook page: facebook.com/FeatherHillsVineyard
- Hickory Ridge Vineyard: Deck-side pickup; please contact the winery by phone at 618-893-1700 or by Facebook at facebook.com/HickoryRidgeVineyard to place orders
- Honker Hill Winery: Closed