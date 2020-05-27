Southern Illinois wineries prepare to reopen with restrictions after coronavirus shutdown

Lisa Ellis, executive director of the IGGVA, said while the times have caused challenges, the individuals in the wine industry are a strong group who have a history of overcoming obstacles.

“Winemakers and winery operators and grape-growers are pretty resilient people and it’s just the nature of the business,” Ellis said. “Really, they have been rolling up their sleeves and doing what needs to be done so they can stay operational and be prepared for when people can come back.”

Moving forward, Nance said there are changes that Shawnee Hills Wine Trail member wineries are taking to protect both the staff and the public. Member vineyards are requiring face masks inside of the wineries and at all service stations, are limiting groups to six people or fewer, and are asking patrons to maintain social distancing. Blankets and lawn chairs are also encouraged at the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail wineries.

Renee Feather and her husband, Randy, own Feather Hills Vineyard and Winery in Makanda. While the temporary shutdown of in-person dining and drinking has been difficult for many business owners, she said she found it to be somewhat of a relief — she gave birth to her daughter, Charlotte, two days before the governor’s stay-at-home order was enacted.