Tom's morel dinner to feature Red Mare Wines, created by Carbodnale native

Each year in late spring, Tom’s Place Fine Dining in De Soto holds a morel mushroom celebration centered around the region’s most coveted forest treasure.

At the 19th annual gourmet feast, set to take place on April 29, 2020, Southern Illinois native Jim Striegel will feature all six of his award-winning Red Mare wines. Partnered with renowned winemaker Anne Vawter, Striegel established the Napa Valley winery in 2007 and the success of the business is a testament to both Striegel’s business savvy and his passion for wine.

Growing up on Striegel Road in Carbondale, Striegel began his education in wine-making alongside his father at the age of 8, helping crush grapes and watching his father create the red wine he enjoyed during family dinners and while entertaining friends.

Throughout his early career in marketing, Striegel traveled to Napa Valley, Burgundy and Bordeaux, taking in the intricate details of grape varieties, styles of wine, and geographical characteristics from growers, winemakers, and proprietors throughout these premier wine regions of the world.