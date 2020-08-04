Top 20 restaurant of the week: Grand Riverview in Golconda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A trip to the illustrious Grand Riverview Mansion Hotel, located in the Ohio River community of Golconda, makes for an unforgettable overnight experience.

But the boutique inn also boasts a bistro eatery serving local meats and produce along with wine, beer and spirits to make any visit to the Grand Riverview unforgettable.

The 1894 Victorian home is full of charming ambiance, which owners Tony and Beth Eckert take pride in while overseeing the restaurant, hotel and Levee Lounge. Appetizers at the Grand Riverview include potato skins, fried green beans or avocado slices, shrimp cocktail with locally sourced Tanglefoot Ranch jumbo prawn, or butter and garlic escargot.

Local beef from Bison Bluff Farms in Cobden are popular with locals and visitors, with selections such as juicy cheeseburgers with all the accoutrements, bison filet mignon and hand-cut ribeyes. The menu at Grand Riverview also includes a build-your-own pizza as well as several specialty pies with combinations such as the house specialty with fennel sausage, black olives, onions, and banana peppers or the Greek pizza with gyro meat, feta cheese, spinach and mediterranean spices. Toppings for the build-your-own option include favorites like pepperoni and mushrooms, as well as sauerkraut, bratwurst and shrimp.