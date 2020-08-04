Top 20 restaurant of the week: Grand Riverview in Golconda

A trip to the illustrious Grand Riverview Mansion Hotel, located in the Ohio River community of Golconda, makes for an unforgettable overnight experience.
But the boutique inn also boasts a bistro eatery serving local meats and produce along with wine, beer and spirits to make any visit to the Grand Riverview unforgettable.
The 1894 Victorian home is full of charming ambiance, which owners Tony and Beth Eckert take pride in while overseeing the restaurant, hotel and Levee Lounge. Appetizers at the Grand Riverview include potato skins, fried green beans or avocado slices, shrimp cocktail with locally sourced Tanglefoot Ranch jumbo prawn, or butter and garlic escargot.
Local beef from Bison Bluff Farms in Cobden are popular with locals and visitors, with selections such as juicy cheeseburgers with all the accoutrements, bison filet mignon and hand-cut ribeyes. The menu at Grand Riverview also includes a build-your-own pizza as well as several specialty pies with combinations such as the house specialty with fennel sausage, black olives, onions, and banana peppers or the Greek pizza with gyro meat, feta cheese, spinach and mediterranean spices. Toppings for the build-your-own option include favorites like pepperoni and mushrooms, as well as sauerkraut, bratwurst and shrimp.
Other popular entrees on the Grand Riverview menu include meaty buffalo wings in a homemade parmesan sauce, the huge crispy chicken salad with spring greens, cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and perfectly fried tender chicken pieces, and beer battered fish with chips.
If a lighter lunch option is what you are looking for, the sandwiches on the Grand Riverview menu offer items such as a crispy BLT with cheese, the Bistro BBQ sandwich, and a traditional Scotch pie boasting flaky pastry filled with minced meat. All items on the sandwich board are served with a pickle and chips.
Along with the delightfully varied menu in the dining area, the Levee Lounge features hundreds of craft beers and wines local to not only Southern Illinois, but also Missouri and Kentucky. No visit or stay at the Grand Riverview is complete without an evening spent in the Lounge sampling the many libations offered while enjoying the eclectic atmosphere and unique decor.
Whether a visitor to the historic mansion and one of its well appointed suites or a hungry traveler looking for a unique dining experience, the Grand Riverview Mansion in Golconda always has something perfect to offer.
