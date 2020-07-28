Top 20 restaurant of the week: Rare Chop House in Mount Vernon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Located in the historic Fred P. Watson Building in downtown Mount Vernon, Rare Chop House has become a mainstay in fine dining for Southern Illinoisans. With innovative menu items and an impressive offering of spirits, wines, and beers, diners delight in the stylish decor and eclectic atmosphere, too.

Starters at Rare Chop House offer something for everyone, whether looking for a light beginning or a hearty, shareable appetizer. From basil bruschetta and grilled Cajun shrimp to pork belly bites and lobster-stuffed mushrooms, the first course is an exciting precursor to the main dishes ahead.

Seafood, steak, chicken and pasta all are featured on the entree menu and offer a variety of flavor combinations for diners looking to try something new. The hand-cut filet, wet aged New York strip, and choice ribeye are all served with the choice of one side including selections such as jalapeño cheddar grits, roasted potatoes, asparagus, sautéed mushrooms or one of many fresh salads. Maine lobster rolls, bourbon-grilled salmon and the crab cake sandwich are all tantalizing options for patrons looking to sample fish and seafood entrees, while the pasta primavera and chicken Florentine offer a toothsome pasta experience.