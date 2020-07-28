Top 20 restaurant of the week: Rare Chop House in Mount Vernon

Located in the historic Fred P. Watson Building in downtown Mount Vernon, Rare Chop House has become a mainstay in fine dining for Southern Illinoisans. With innovative menu items and an impressive offering of spirits, wines, and beers, diners delight in the stylish decor and eclectic atmosphere, too.
Starters at Rare Chop House offer something for everyone, whether looking for a light beginning or a hearty, shareable appetizer. From basil bruschetta and grilled Cajun shrimp to pork belly bites and lobster-stuffed mushrooms, the first course is an exciting precursor to the main dishes ahead.
Seafood, steak, chicken and pasta all are featured on the entree menu and offer a variety of flavor combinations for diners looking to try something new. The hand-cut filet, wet aged New York strip, and choice ribeye are all served with the choice of one side including selections such as jalapeño cheddar grits, roasted potatoes, asparagus, sautéed mushrooms or one of many fresh salads. Maine lobster rolls, bourbon-grilled salmon and the crab cake sandwich are all tantalizing options for patrons looking to sample fish and seafood entrees, while the pasta primavera and chicken Florentine offer a toothsome pasta experience.
Dishes change throughout the year depending on what is in season and weekly specials are sure to please, with dishes such as grilled mahimahi over lime cayenne cream and saffron rice.
The flavor combinations and gourmet recipes are artfully plated to enhance the fine dining experience and as the winner of multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence, Rare Chop House is proud to offer wines from South Africa, France, California, New Zealand and Italy, just to name a few. Twenty different labels of bourbon are featured at the premier steak restaurant along with a regularly rotating lineup of draft beers.
Live music is often provided on Saturday evenings in the lounge area for diners on the hunt for an evening complete with both food and entertainment. With an expertly designed interior that dazzles with its urban industrial decor, artful wine room and posh private dining rooms available for reservation, Rare’s appearance is topped only by the high standard of service provided by waitstaff.
Be sure to visit Rare Chop House in Mount Vernon for a top-notch culinary adventure.
