Top 20 Restaurant of the Week: Red Hawk Grille in Tamaroa

If you go Red Hawk Grille 6204 Illinois 154, Tamaroa 618-357-8712 Hours: Call for hours. Restricted hours in winter. Note: Due to the state-mandated dine-in restaurant closure through April 30 due to COVID-19, Red Hawk Grille is offering curbside carryout from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

On the regular menu, the burgers at Red Hawk are aplenty in their topping options, and each are uniquely satisfying. The classic burger is served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, while the Texas burger is smothered in melted cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and crispy beer-battered onion rings. The patty melt, served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, is a nice stray from the usual burger and bun.

Red Hawk Grille offers several other sandwiches and wraps. Tilapia, either fried, grilled or blackened, on a toasted bun; the popular chicken salad served either on bread or atop a bed of lettuce; and the chicken bacon ranch wrap are just a few of the fresh, flavorful dishes offered.