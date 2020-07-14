Top 20 restaurant of the week: Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe in Carterville

Avocado toast served on wheat berry bread is a popular option, along with the fried green tomato BLT with house-made pimento cheese. Biscuits and gravy come with the option of Lukens’ fluffy special recipe biscuits or Sister Schubert rolls, both smothered in country gravy. The chicken salad is made fresh by Lukens and features chopped pecans, mayo, grapes and celery. Another favorite, the Reuben sandwich, is topped with delicious, creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing and locally made sauerkraut.

Besides some well-known customary recipes, Rise Above It offers unique dishes, such as the "ponut," which is a potato doughnut baked in a Bundt pan, topped with cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions, and fried just enough to crisp up the concoction. Crystal’s Original Salad is a favorite of patrons as well, with lettuce, onions, peppers, candied pecans and cheese tossed in the restaurant’s famous Crystal’s Original Salad Dressing, a special recipe devised by Lukens.

The bakery portion of Rise Above It offers sweet, comforting treats that all pair well with coffee and good company. White chocolate raspberry scones, blueberry, banana nut, and chocolate chip cappuccino muffins, donuts from an old family recipe, cinnamon rolls, and flaky cream horns filled with fluffy cream are some of the pastries available at Rise Above It, and are each made with love and care for customers.