Top 20 restaurant of the week: Sergio's Mexican Restaurant

A true testament to successful family-owned restaurants in Southern Illinois, Sergio’s Mexican Restaurant, with four locations across the region, is the perfect spot for not only satisfying Mexican cuisine, but also a jovial atmosphere and top-notch service.
Sergio’s is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and offers a menu full of options for every taste and appetite.
You have free articles remaining.
Favorite starters, in addition to the complimentary bowls of freshly fried tortilla chips and cool salsa, include creamy guacamole and queso fundido. The taco salad fajita, with grilled vegetables and marinated meat, is another popular item, served in a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Nachos make a perfect shared appetizer or a filling entree, with options including "deliciosos nachos," covered in grilled chicken or steak and cheese dip, nachos Mexicanos, topped with chorizo, chicken, steak, and vegetables, or even shrimp nachos.
These are just a start to the long list of authentic Mexican dishes served at Sergio’s. Entrees also include quesadillas, with several varieties of fillings such as chicken, steak, shrimp, or just vegetables. The Sergio’s burrito is a customer favorite, filled with steak or chicken and covered in cheese sauce. Deep-fried chimichangas, enchiladas with any combination of meat and vegetables, and a variety of sizzling fajita combinations all come served with warm, tender Mexican rice and spicy refried beans.
The extensive menu also includes several steak, chicken, pork, and seafood specialty entrees. Papa’s special shrimp, a bed of rice topped with jumbo shrimp and cheese sauce is a popular option. Carnitas are an often-ordered dish, with tender pork tips, rice, beans, guacamole, toppings, and tortillas. Pollo loco and Don Julio steak are two other tantalizing dishes, with the distinct flavors of Mexico served up fresh and to order at Sergio’s.
Sergio’s offers several options on their children’s menu as well as many regular menu items and customizable choices for vegetarian diners. Desserts are cinnamon-spiced and decadent with treats including flan, churros, fried ice cream, and cheesecake chimichangas. Both import and domestic beers round out the menu, along with the famous jumbo margaritas served at Sergio’s. Be sure to enjoy the patio seating areas during the warmer months, for a meal under the stars or the beautifully decorated indoor dining spaces for a quick midweek lunch or evening family gathering. Sergio’s offers a memorable experience for diners ready to sample Mexican cuisine at the location or time of their choosing.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!