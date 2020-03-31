Top 20 restaurant of the week: Sergio's Mexican Restaurant

These are just a start to the long list of authentic Mexican dishes served at Sergio’s. Entrees also include quesadillas, with several varieties of fillings such as chicken, steak, shrimp, or just vegetables. The Sergio’s burrito is a customer favorite, filled with steak or chicken and covered in cheese sauce. Deep-fried chimichangas, enchiladas with any combination of meat and vegetables, and a variety of sizzling fajita combinations all come served with warm, tender Mexican rice and spicy refried beans.

The extensive menu also includes several steak, chicken, pork, and seafood specialty entrees. Papa’s special shrimp, a bed of rice topped with jumbo shrimp and cheese sauce is a popular option. Carnitas are an often-ordered dish, with tender pork tips, rice, beans, guacamole, toppings, and tortillas. Pollo loco and Don Julio steak are two other tantalizing dishes, with the distinct flavors of Mexico served up fresh and to order at Sergio’s.