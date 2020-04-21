Top 20 restaurant of the week: T Street in Christopher

The prime rib on Saturday night, as well as the hand-cut steaks from the regular menu, are a house favorite, also. The 16-ounce prime rib on Saturday night is cooked to order and comes with two sides, while the ribeye and center cut filet mignon are also delectable choices. On Thursdays, fried chicken is on special, along with $1 domestic draft beers. Diners can choose from two, three or four pieces of white meat, dark meat, or a combination of both, and special sides are offered on Thursday night including mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and corn, to create the perfect homestyle dinner. The Friday night special is the perfect end to the week, with surf and turf on the menu. T Street’s 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye is grilled to order and topped with either fried or grilled shrimp, and comes with two sides.