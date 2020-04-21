Top 20 restaurant of the week: T Street in Christopher

Since 1998, T Street Pub in Christopher has been a gathering place for families, friends, classmates, and colleagues to enjoy consistently delicious food with unbeatable service and atmosphere.
The menu at T Street is full of selections for every taste, featuring starters, salads, sandwiches, steaks, fish, and pasta dishes, along with regular weekly specials that remain wildly popular.
Favorite appetizers at T Street include hand-battered fried mushrooms; Mexi potato skins covered with ground beef, queso, and sour cream; and pub chips that are made up of fried potatoes piled high with cheese and bacon, and served with chipotle sauce.
Sandwiches, which can be made into a basket by adding fries and slaw, include both classic and blue Reubens, the latter served covered in bleu cheese, as well as grilled or blackened tilapia sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches covered in grilled onions and cheese, and Italian beef. A variety of entrees are featured on the regular menu with choices such as the grilled pork chops and chicken Monterey, comprised of two grilled chicken breasts covered in sautéed mushrooms, garlic, and melted cheese. Hand-breaded cod fish and grilled salmon are some freshwater fish choices, and all entrees come with two side dishes with choices like baked potato, waffle fries, onion rings, and steamed broccoli.
Pasta dishes are all served with salad and the house dressing is tops for many customers with its tangy, sweet Italian flavor. Popular items include pasta Roma, which is a noodle dish served with cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and T Street’s homemade meat sauce. The Eroni Special includes garlic butter noodles served with a secret blend of spices and grilled chicken. The Saturday night special, including prime rib and the pasta bar, is the most popular evening, week after week. With the choice of two different noodles, various homemade sauces, meats and veggies, the pasta bar is complete with garlic bread and a salad.
The prime rib on Saturday night, as well as the hand-cut steaks from the regular menu, are a house favorite, also. The 16-ounce prime rib on Saturday night is cooked to order and comes with two sides, while the ribeye and center cut filet mignon are also delectable choices. On Thursdays, fried chicken is on special, along with $1 domestic draft beers. Diners can choose from two, three or four pieces of white meat, dark meat, or a combination of both, and special sides are offered on Thursday night including mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and corn, to create the perfect homestyle dinner. The Friday night special is the perfect end to the week, with surf and turf on the menu. T Street’s 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye is grilled to order and topped with either fried or grilled shrimp, and comes with two sides.
The wait staff at T Street is continually praised for courteous, attentive service while the clean, crisp atmosphere of the pub-style eatery makes it the perfect place for everyday dinners out, as well as graduation parties, birthdays, class reunions and other celebrations. The banquet room at the popular restaurant holds up to 40 people with the option of ordering from the regular menu or reserving T Street catering. The catering menu is buffet-style and includes two entrees, a potato, a vegetable, rolls, salad, tea and coffee with the option to add dessert. Whether enjoying the plentiful spread at the restaurant itself or at a separate venue, T Street’s catering menu satisfies any crowd. Make sure to stop in at this locally owned, immensely popular restaurant that serves up some of the freshest and tastiest American cuisine in the region.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!