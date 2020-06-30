Top 20 restaurant of the week: Thai Taste in Carbondale

Since opening in 2004, Thai Taste has continually pleased the palates of newcomers to Thai cuisine as well as patrons familiar with the spicy flavors of Southeast Asia.
The popular eatery, located in the center of Carbondale, occupies the main floor of a charming historical building on Main Street. With high ceilings and plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, lunch and dinner crowds chatter happily in the casual chic atmosphere while waiting for delights served up fresh from the bustling kitchen.
Appetizers are a delight to be shared together at dinnertime and are satisfying enough to create an entire lunchtime meal. Crispy egg rolls are served with sweet and sour sauce; or the fresh version, spring rolls, are filled with crisp cucumber, bean sprouts and cooked tofu. Chicken satay is a favorite among adults and children alike, with tender strips of marinated chicken, grilled and served alongside rich peanut sauce and a cucumber salad. The spicy chicken wings are perhaps the most popular appetizer at Thai Taste, sautéed in a secret recipe sweet and sour sauce that packs a punch.
Main dishes can be ordered with a spice level ranging from one to 10, with one being mild and 10 being daringly hot.
Noodle dishes include favorites such as pad thai, with thin rice noodles, eggs and ground peanuts, and pad see ewe with flat flour noodles, broccoli, egg and soy sauce. Fried rice dishes are a filling and comforting main with pineapple, spicy, and the traditional fried rice as available options.
Entrees are offered in a variety of different flavor and vegetable combinations at Thai Taste. Pad pak provides a colorful medley of broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and onions in a light sauce while pad kratium prig thai is an eclectic mix of garlic pepper sauce and green onions, topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro. Most noodle dishes, rice dishes, and entrees are served with the option of tofu, chicken, pork, beef or shrimp to please vegetarians, pescatarians, and meat-eaters alike.
Soups are not just a light starter to a meal at Thai Taste, but also a filling and comforting main dish. Aromatic blends of lemongrass, lime juice, citrus leaves and coconut milk combine with fresh vegetables and noodles to please sight, smell and taste when enjoying one of the various brothy concoctions in popular dishes such as pho tai and tom yum.
While the lunch special is still a perfectly filling midday repast, where dishes come with a choice of the soup of the day or an extra egg roll, the full menu is available all day. An impressive selection of beer and wine is available whenever Thai Taste is open, with both domestic and international selections to complement any meal. For an adventure through the many fresh, colorful dishes that make up Thai cuisine, make sure to plan a stop at Thai Taste.
