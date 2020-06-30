Top 20 restaurant of the week: Thai Taste in Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since opening in 2004, Thai Taste has continually pleased the palates of newcomers to Thai cuisine as well as patrons familiar with the spicy flavors of Southeast Asia.

The popular eatery, located in the center of Carbondale, occupies the main floor of a charming historical building on Main Street. With high ceilings and plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, lunch and dinner crowds chatter happily in the casual chic atmosphere while waiting for delights served up fresh from the bustling kitchen.

Appetizers are a delight to be shared together at dinnertime and are satisfying enough to create an entire lunchtime meal. Crispy egg rolls are served with sweet and sour sauce; or the fresh version, spring rolls, are filled with crisp cucumber, bean sprouts and cooked tofu. Chicken satay is a favorite among adults and children alike, with tender strips of marinated chicken, grilled and served alongside rich peanut sauce and a cucumber salad. The spicy chicken wings are perhaps the most popular appetizer at Thai Taste, sautéed in a secret recipe sweet and sour sauce that packs a punch.

Main dishes can be ordered with a spice level ranging from one to 10, with one being mild and 10 being daringly hot.