Top 20 restaurant of the week: Walt's Pizza in Marion

Braided crust made from handmade dough; perfectly-seasoned made-from-scratch red sauce; and the finest in fresh ingredients all come together in the double-decker pizza pie that has made Walt’s Pizza in Marion an iconic Southern Illinois restaurant since 1977.
Owner Walt Nieds has built a business with the beloved pizza that keeps customers coming in from all reaches of the region, and his son, general manager Walter Nieds, helps continue the legacy with new menu items and specials.
Specialty pizzas at Walt’s have something to offer for every taste and appetite. The Walt’s Deluxe is a classic supreme pizza with pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and green olives. The California has fresh tomatoes — instead of sauce — on a thin crust, and is topped with grilled chicken, chilis, olives, red onions and garlic. The Meat Eater's is piled high with sausage, pepperoni, beef and Canadian bacon for the biggest appetites.
From steaks to salads, and seafood to nachos, Walt’s has more than just pizza, too. Spinach and artichoke dip along with fresh tamales and hot and spicy chicken wings are just a few items that round out the appetizer menu for flavorful starters. Pasta dishes include shrimp Asiago, featuring cheese tortellini in a white wine cream sauce and topped with Asiago shrimp, chicken Primavera loaded with grilled chicken and vibrant vegetables in a Parmesan cream sauce, and classic favorites like spaghetti and meatballs. Hearty dinners on the grill menu include the Angus flat iron steak, hand-cut ribeye and chicken Sonoma, all of which come with two sides of either salad, green beans, baked potato, broccoli, or a trip to the salad bar.
Salads and sandwiches make for a perfectly filling lunch or a light dinner. With the bleu cheese wedge salad; the Italian salad, full of artichoke hearts, black olives, pepperoni and onions; and the spinach salad topped with bacon, egg, and warm oil and vinegar dressing, the options are endless for any craving. The sandwich menu is full of warm, melty favorites like Italian beef, hot ham and cheese, Reubens, and hearty cheddar bacon cheeseburgers.
During normal operations, the lunch buffet at Walt’s Pizza is offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with pizza, the famous salad bar with fresh local veggies, meatballs, pasta, soup, and desserts for just $9.99. Other daily specials abound throughout the week and make for terrific deals on meals to fill up the entire family.
Whether picking up a freshly made order or dining in and enjoying the rich, dark interior of Walt’s Pizza, the unbeatable atmosphere and service along with an extensive menu of delightful dishes is guaranteed to please.
