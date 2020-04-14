Top 20 restaurant of the week: Walt's Pizza in Marion

From steaks to salads, and seafood to nachos, Walt’s has more than just pizza, too. Spinach and artichoke dip along with fresh tamales and hot and spicy chicken wings are just a few items that round out the appetizer menu for flavorful starters. Pasta dishes include shrimp Asiago, featuring cheese tortellini in a white wine cream sauce and topped with Asiago shrimp, chicken Primavera loaded with grilled chicken and vibrant vegetables in a Parmesan cream sauce, and classic favorites like spaghetti and meatballs. Hearty dinners on the grill menu include the Angus flat iron steak, hand-cut ribeye and chicken Sonoma, all of which come with two sides of either salad, green beans, baked potato, broccoli, or a trip to the salad bar.